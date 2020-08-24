Millikin student tests positive for COVID-19

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University officials said a student is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

They said the University was alerted about the student’s positive test on Sunday. “This case was due to an off-campus work-related exposure,” stated Millikin spokesperson Dane Lisser. He said the student is currently in isolation off-campus.

The University and the Macon County Health Department have completed their contact tracing process. They have alerted those who may have been in close proximity to the student. Those individuals have been asked to follow health agency guidelines for quarantine and to monitor their health for the next 14 days. Lisser said students who are quarantined will have access to remote learning accommodations and are asked to not attend face-to-face classes.