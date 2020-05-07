Millikin receives donation for new Center for Theatre & Dance

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Millikin University received $100,000 to put towards the university’s new Center for Theatre & Dance.

Officials said the gift came from Dr. Paul and Shirley Stanley. They are both retired from 40-year careers in the medical field. Paul was a physician specializing in internal medicine while Shirley was a clinical dietician. Both have been involved with various charitable efforts throughout the community. Shirley is known for her work with the Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation. She has also worked with groups like the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra.

“Millikin University is very grateful for this generous and timely gift from Shirley and Paul Stanley,” said Millikin President Dr. Patrick E. White. “By their support, the Stanleys affirm again their conviction of the importance of theatre and dance and all the arts to Millikin, Decatur and the world.”

The university broke ground on the center in May 2018. Officials said construction is almost done and it will open in the fall.

“One of the most important parts about the new Center for Theatre & Dance is the impact it will have on recruitment,” said the Stanleys. “This building will make quite the impression on students who are interested in studying theatre. The Center will help secure Millikin’s national role in performing arts education.”

The center will serve as a central location for performing arts. It features a 260-seat flexible theatre, lighting & sound labs, a costume studio, collaboration spaces and more.