Millikin receives ADM Cares grant to purchase state-of-the-art Chemistry equipment

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Chemistry students at Millikin University will be able to use state-of-the-art instruments in their classes thanks to a donation from ADM and other organizations.

In a news release, Millikin officials said the University received a $25,000 grant from ADM Cares, the company’s philanthropic branch, to buy the equipment.

“Millikin is blessed with an extraordinary Chemistry Department. Our department has most of the critical elements necessary to any great program: outstanding faculty, a highly relevant and quality curriculum, capable and motivated students, and good lab spaces for teaching and research,” said Millikin Provost Dr. Jeffery Aper. “One important limitation was the need to make improvements in equipment so essential to assuring that we are giving our students opportunities to learn the use of instruments that are industry standards.” He continued to say he was glad that through financial management and support from alums and others, they are able to further that goal.

Photo courtesy of Millikin University

Between the ADM grant and donations from private donors and the James Millikin Foundation, the chemistry department will buy three pieces of equipment from Agilent Technologies, Inc., including a mass spectrometer.

Millikin Chemistry Professor Dr. George Bennett, who is also the chair of the University’s Chemistry Department, said the mass spectrometer is created alongside a gas chromatograph. Both instruments together create the GC-MS. Officials said, “When used in tandem with the GC, the mass spectrometer serves as a detector that identifies separated components of a mixture by the masses of the individual molecules. It is a sensitive technique that has applications in drug testing at athletic competitions and forensic analysis in criminal investigations.”

“We will also have the capability of bypassing the GC and using the MS as a stand-alone instrument to characterize relatively pure substances according to the masses of the individual molecules that constitute the substances,” said Dr. Bennett. He continued to state they expect to use the new equipment in research and their lab courses for organic chemistry and other areas.

ADM Chief Science Officer Todd Werpy said the company is proud to support the university’s Chemistry Department. “We’re committed to supporting STEM education in Decatur and around the globe, with the hope of developing a generation of scientists who can work alongside– and one day lead– our own research and development teams as they come up with the next game-changing ideas and groundbreaking solutions.”