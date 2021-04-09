Miller Amish German schoolhouse moved to heritage center

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of central Illinois Amish history was moved Friday morning to another location.

A crew consisting of a tractor and four horses moved the Miller Amish German schoolhouse to its new home at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center (IAHC) in Arthur.

A tractor pulls the Miller Amish German schoolhouse to its new home at the IL Amish Heritage Center in Arthur.

According to the IAHC website, the schoolhouse was built around 1920 and was located two miles west of Arthur, on Illinois Route 133. Then in 2011, the school was moved to the Miller farm and preserved by Karen Miller. Miller’s father and grandfather taught in the school.

The building originally served as a German school for Amish youth. They attended the school after graduating from eighth grade. During the winter months, they would learn German, which officials said was important because Amish church services were held in high German. When the school was moved on Friday, there were still German lessons written on the chalkboard.

“The school is in pristine historical condition with original paint still on the walls, all of the student desks, the teacher’s desk, and the wood or coal burning stove all still in place, and even the original graniteware basin is still on the shelf in the back of the room,” said officials. They even have enrollment logs with names of teachers and students.