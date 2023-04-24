RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A series of ceremonial gunfire for a military funeral in Rantoul had the unintended effect of causing a school lockdown on Monday.

Rantoul City Schools posted on its Facebook page that people at Northview Elementary School heard the shots at 11:25 a.m. Unaware of their origin, staff initiated a soft lockdown and Rantoul Police were called in response.

Police were able to determine the source of the shots and the lockdown at Northview was lifted. In total, it lasted only five minutes.