SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County has a new state’s attorney.

John Milhiser’s nomination for Sangamon County State’s Attorney was approved by the Sangamon County Board Tuesday night at their meeting.

The previous Sangamon County State’s Attorney, Dan Wright, was appointed to be an associate judge for the Seventh Judicial Circuit in Sangamon County in October.

Milhiser previously was the Sangamon County State’s Attorney from 2011 to 2018. He was then appointed by former President Donald Trump to be the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois before resigning under the Biden administration.

He also ran in the Republican primary for Illinois Secretary of State in 2022, but lost to Dan Brady.

Milhiser will officially start on Monday.