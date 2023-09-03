MILFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire on Sept. 2 left a Milford family displaced and their pets lost.

The fire occurred near East Irving Street and North Grove Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Fire Chief Frank Hines said the flames started on the first floor of their home. A neighbor walking by saw it and called 9-1-1.

“[The cause] Hasn’t been determined yet. We’ll be investigating later on,” Fire Chief Hines said. “The home is a total loss. So we’re just trying to salvage whatever belongings we can for the family.”

The family’s pets passed as a result of the fire, though no people were home when it happened. There were no reports of hurt firemen. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.