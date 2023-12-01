CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Board Member Mike Ingram has announced his resignation from the position representing County Board District 6.

Ingram said he no longer lives in District 6, as he and his wife found a new home outside the district. He said he’s been thinking about giving up the position for a while.

Ingram is known for eliminating the County Deed Recorder position amongst many other things. He was also the chair of the Champaign County Democratic Party, but his status in that position is up in the air.

“Probably best not to talk about that right now because it’s a whole mess,” Ingram told reporters. “We’re in the middle of the process of how that works because also moving changes several things.”

Deshawn Williams is the current chair of the Champaign County Democratic Party, and there is some confusion on when or if Ingram will move back into the role.

Right now, Ingram is on several other non-profit boards. His goal is finding mentors for the C-U One to One mentoring program.