SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is hosting a discussion with historian Jon K. Lauck on Jan. 30, whose new book is a different approach to the history of the Midwest.

Courtesy: Chris Wills, Lincoln Museum

Lauck calls the Midwest the nation’s “most understudied and misunderstood region,” pointing to many of its advances throughout the 1800s. These include opposition to slavery, support for public education, opportunities for upward mobility, and backing for women’s suffrage.

The new book called “The Good Country” explores all of this and more. The book also includes many of the region’s failures, including miserable working conditions, slavery, and the mistreatment of Native Americans.

Lauck’s book has thus far been praised in the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press, and other publications. He serves as an adjunct professor of history and political science at the University of South Dakota and is a past president of the Midwestern History Association.

After his appearance at the museum at 12 p.m., Lauck will sign copies of his book at Books on the Square located at the 400 block of E. Washington St. near the museum. The event is free, and no reservation is needed.

More information about other museum events can be found here.