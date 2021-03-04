Middle schoolers win an award for their artwork

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Young Women of Sisterhood at Franklin STEAM Academy in Champaign partnered with the Museum of the Grand Prairie to create an award-winning mural.

The Sisterhood Mural is the newest addition to the museum’s Women’s History exhibit.

There was a grand opening to reveal the mural in March of last year… but the pandemic forced the museum’s doors to close just one week later.

Now, the doors are open once again and the mural is on full-display for all to see. And, this week, the Illinois Association of Museums honored the mural with an Award of Excellence in the category of special projects.

Museum curator Katie Snyder led the project. She said “We wanted to make sure that we got the viewpoint of women of the future, especially brown and black women of the future. We wanted to talk to young girls, middle school age, about what their thoughts were about where they were, where they hope to go, as far as women’s rights go.”

The Sisterhood Mural illustrates a contemporary view of what it is like to be a young woman of color today.

One of the women who guided the students through this project now teaches art at Franklin.