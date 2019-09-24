Middle school students learning unique skills

MATTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Every morning in the Matton Middle School Media Center a group of eighth-graders make their own version of a newscast.

“We started it so they could do the announcements every single day and send them out via video. Send it out to the community, but they’re really starting to come up with more ideas of how to brand Mattoon middle school,” Ingrid Minger says.

They turned a storage closet into their own studio. The show is all these students thought they’d be doing.

“Just to do announcements and have an extra study time honestly,” Lance Chaney explains.

But that didn’t last long.

“We want to do more. The students have really been the ones driving this class,” Minger explains.

“It’s evolved into everyone doing something at once. groups of people doing different things,” Chaney says.

Piper Sanders says it’s made them independent, “everyone gets to do their own thing and do what you like to do. it’s not like the teachers are saying you have to do this. It kinda like, gives you options.”

They started projects like school tours and decorating school display cases.

The students have taken on the responsibility of informing their peers through the morning announcements. But they’ve also taken on the responsibility of informing this whole community by changing out signs in front of the school, letting everyone know what’s going on at Mattoon middle school.

Minger says the experience they’re getting can take them far in the future, “the world is changing now and it’s becoming so much of a media and marketing world and to teach them how to change with that.”

Students in this semester-long class get to plan assemblies. They’re working on starting a school newspaper and even learning how to build a website.