CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign area is once again welcoming school basketball teams from across the state to compete for a state championship.

Following last week’s IHSA boys’ basketball state championships at State Farm Center, the Illinois Middle School Basketball Championships will be played at various gymnasiums throughout the Champaign area this weekend. 130 boys’ and girls’ teams representing 4th to 8th grade will be participating between March 17 and 19.

This is the second time the Champaign area is hosting the event.

“We are excited to be in Champaign-Urbana for our 5th annual state tournament,” said Bill Reinking, Executive Director of the State Basketball Championship. “With games played at the University of Illinois Activities and Recreation Center, the Leonhard Recreation Center, and several local schools, the event will again provide our basketball families with a one-of-a-kind experience. The Champaign County region is the perfect location as it allows for convenient travel for the hundreds of youth teams from Rockford, Chicago Metro, Springfield, Carbondale, and all points in between.”

Mike Koon, Director of Sports, Events, and Film with Visit Champaign County, estimated that more than $2 million will be brought into the community thanks to the event.

“It’s exciting to continue to showcase up-and-coming basketball athletes at the Middle School Basketball Championships,” Koon said. “Basketball has a special place in our community, and we’re honored to continue to welcome athletes and their fans to provide them a top-notch experience during the championships.”

All 7th and 8th grade teams will compete at the Champaign Park District’s Leonhard Center, St. Thomas More High School and St. Matthews Middle and Catholic Schools in Champaign and Philo. All remining game will take place on the nine courts of the University of Illinois’ Activities and Recreation Center. The full schedule can be found online.

Spectators can purchase single-day tickets for $10 to $12 or three-day passes for $22 to $27. Tickets can be purchased online and all games will be streamed live.