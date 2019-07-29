Middle school archery team breaks record

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Jefferson Middle School Archery made history this weekend, finishing second in the World Championships in Nashville.

The club has never finished higher than fourth at that stage before. They got their start at Jefferson just seven years ago. In that time, they’ve won the state championship every year and finished Top 20 in the country five times.

Jefferson has five teams of 24 kids each. They were the only school in the nation to qualify two teams for Nationals. The second Jefferson team finished 22nd.