Micro pantries built for communities in Champaign-Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some groups are coming up with ways for people to easily access food in their communities.

There are now 12 micro pantries throughout Champaign-Urbana.

Molina Healthcare along with Habitat for Humanity, the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club, U of I Extension, and Horizon Land Management put them together.

The pantries are for people who live in places where getting access to food is difficult.

“In this time of corona, we’ve all suffered here and there with food insecurities, whether they be short times because of corona or longer periods of time because of accessibility or change in transportation,” said Stefanie Beran, the community engagement specialist with Molina Healthcare.

If you want to donate, you can fill these micro pantries with shelf-stable foods like ramen or spices.

The public accessible locations include: