DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Michigan is under arrest and charged with murder in connection to a shooting that left a Danville man dead in 2021.

Danville Police officials said Deshawn Crawford, 36 of Saginaw, Mich., was wanted on a Vermilion County warrant charging him with murder. At the same time, he was also under investigation by authorities in Michigan for unrelated drug offenses. That investigation resulted in his arrest on March 21.

The Vermilion County warrant accused Crawford of shooting and killing 34-year-old Matthew Huerta the afternoon of May 2, 2021. Officials said that officers were dispatched to the area of Plum and Williams Streets at 2:14 p.m. for a reported shooting with injuries. At that location they found Huerta, who had been shot in the back. He later died at the hospital.

Officials added that their investigation indicated that a suspect had exited a vehicle, fired once at Huerta and then got back into the vehicle and drove away. During subsequently investigation, officials said they identified Crawford as the suspect.

At this time, Crawford is being held in Michigan on charges related to the drug investigation. No date has been set for his extradition to Illinois.