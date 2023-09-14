MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Michael Burkham has officially announced his candidacy for Macon County Coroner.

Current coroner Michael E. Day stated in an August press release that he will not seek re-election and will retire upon the completion of his term. Day will conclude his nearly 30-year tenure as Macon County Coroner on Nov. 30.

Now Michael Burkham, a lifelong Macon County resident, is seeking the position.

Burkham’s parents founded the Decatur Ambulance Service in 1959, instilling him with an interest in serving others. Burkham is a Millikin University graduate, where he earned a bachelor’s degree. For over 40 years, he served as a paramedic and Director of the Decatur Ambulance Service.

Beyond his paramedic work, Michael volunteered with the Mount Zion Fire Department for over two decades. He has also served as Vice President of the Tyler Yount Foundation. The foundation, co-founded by his wife, was established in 2013 in memory of her son Tyler, who battled addiction. It earned certification for overdose awareness in 2015 and launched the Emergency Overdose Responder Program, training over 500 individuals to administer naloxone during overdose emergencies.

Burkham’s campaign said he hopes to continue making a positive impact and upholding the highest standards of care and professionalism in this vital role.