MFD responds to house fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon firefighters responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning they said was ‘electrical in nature.’

A press release from the Mattoon Fire Department (MFD) got the call at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday to a structure fire at 1505 Champaign Avenue. A press release said the smell of smoke woke up the residents of that home, and they were able to safety exit the structure.

MFD arrived on the scene two minutes later and saw smoke coming from the attic and eves of the house. Firefighters then found a well-involved fire in the attic space, and two hand lines were deployed to quickly extinguish it.

The ceiling was then pulled back in the kitchen and living room to take out hotspots.

An additional 11 firefighters were called to the scene. One firefighter was hurt but did not need medical attention.

MFD was assisted by Charles Fire, Mitchell-Jerden Ambulance, Mattoon Police, and Ameren Illinois.

Two residents, two dogs, and a cat were safely evacuated from the house.

MFD continues to investigate the cause of the fire. The release added “it is believed to be accidental and electrical in nature.”