Meyers Leonard meets with Jewish community on U of I campus after using antisemitic slur

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It happened just about a year ago when former U of I basketball player and NBA player, Meyers Leonard, said an Antisemitic slur while playing a video game online.

Since then, he said he’s been working to correct the mistake.

“It hurt me to know that I had made such a mistake as it pertained to my character. You know, I can deal with over the years ‘oh Meyers Leonard stinks at basketball,’ but the one that hurt the most was an attack on my character, and I certainly made a very, very big mistake. I have over the last however long since the incident most certainly taken the steps to educate myself to be in the Jewish community, to learn from leaders, to sit with rabbis, to have Chabad dinner, to deliver meals during Passover,” he said.

So, when he was in Champaign, they set up an event at the Illini Chabad. Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel said when the incident first happened, he had several students come to him and say they were hurt. That’s why he knew it was important to have Leonard visit and open up that dialogue with him.

“This is a teaching moment. Our job in life is not to be angry people,” he said.

With hundreds watching the teaching moment, the open dialogue happened. Tiechtel said he feels the whole thing was positive, and Leonard was vulnerable.

“He could have came, met a few students, had a photo opp, and then leave. He stayed for a very long time, and I feel he’s very authentic about it. I do feel he’s in a lot of pain. I do feel it’s the middle of a journey,” he said.

He said he hopes this isn’t only a teaching lesson for Leonard, but for everyone.

He said people shouldn’t immediately excuse someone if they do something like this, but they should give them time to correct and apologize.

On the other hand, he said if you’re caught up in something like this, you can learn it’s better to face the fire. Then try to hide what you’ve done and pretend it didn’t happen.