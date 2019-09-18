MeToo in Muslim America

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Health departments across Illinois are making sure little ones are safe every time they get in a car. Its a part of Child Passenger Safety Week. But the issue is there are fewer locations for future parents to visit. You used to be able to take your child and their seat to a fire department and they would check it for you. Now if you show up there they will send you to the health department. The issue is that means there's only one place for everyone to get it done at. The statistics from the C-U Public Health District says 4 out of 5 people install their child's car seat wrong, and they know how hurt a child can get if their seat isn't in there right. They're holding a special event to help make sure everyone gets a chance to have theirs checked. Trained professionals will teach everyone how to install and buckle car seats every time they put the child in. It's a service CUHPD already offers once a month. But the event means they'll be able to help more people in one day.

"We do offer inspection station once a month at the Pubic Health building, on the first Friday of the month. It is by appointment only so those slots do fill up quickly. So having extra events like this is a good opportunity," Lisa Martinez says.