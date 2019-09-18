UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS-SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — UIS’ Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series is welcoming associate professor of philosophy Saba Fatima, Ph.D., to discuss unique and specific challenges facing Muslim-American women within the #MeToo movement.
Her research examines how religious justifications can limit progress of the movement to the detriment of Muslim women. Those include appealing to the establishment of an idealized society and the segregation of genders.
She also discusses how the #MeToo movement is hijacked and co-opted within Western political contexts toward a “neoliberal agenda in ways that ultimately harm women in communities of color.”
#MeToo in Muslim America
UIS Brookens Auditorium
Wednesday, October 9
4 pm
Speaker: Saba Fatima, Ph.D.
