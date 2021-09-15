METCAD 911 is looking for new employees

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – When an emergency happens, your first instinct is probably to dial 911.

In Champaign County, they need more people to take those calls. Betsy Smith is the METCAD Operations Manager. She said right now they could hire at least 6 people to fill spots.

“We are the ones behind the scenes and trying to get everyone where they need to be, get the right resources to the right places, and the right times, and that takes people. We have great technology, but it really takes people,” Smith said.

They are holding a virtual information session tomorrow. You can learn about the job, the hours they work, and other details.

The Information Session will be held via Zoom at 6:00 pm on September 16th, 2021. To pre-register for this event, or to learn more about the Telecommunicator position, visit this website.