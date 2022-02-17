CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – METCAD 9-1-1’s Lance Buyno said when the winter weather gets bad, phones start ringing off the hook.

METCAD 9-1-1 in Urbana usually has about six people working at a time – two primary telecommunicators and four dispatchers [police and fire]. Those telecommunicators and dispatchers serve over 200,000 people across Champaign County, 24 hours a day.

Buyno has worked through several snow storms over the past 20 years. He said one time, he helped dispatch over a hundred fire calls in 12 hours. That’s because as soon as roads get slick, tons of car accident calls pour in.

“It’s hit or miss – there can be an accident at an intersection and everybody has a cell phone,” Buyno said. “Everybody’s calling so you’ll get 20 calls on one accident so you have to quickly process and dump the calls to get to the next one that could be something else and help them.”

Buyno says if you ever need to call 9-1-1, be prepared to answer a lot of questions. And know that telecommunicators are not trying to delay dispatching. They just need to gather information to protect responders and get you the help you need.