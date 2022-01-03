Metal detectors at Unit 4 high schools to start Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Metal detectors at Central and Centennial high schools in Champaign will be in use Tuesday, the day students return from the holiday break.

An e-mail to parents said students must have their Chromebook laptop in their hands when they enter.



“We expect this process to be smooth and seamless,” the statement said. “If a metal object is detected, the student will be asked to step aside so their backpack can be manually searched.”



The message said students must also have their identification card on their lanyard around their neck and visible. And students must have hoods down.



“Unit 4 will maintain high expectations and follow strict disciplinary procedures to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff,” Unit 4 said. “We will continue to monitor, review and adjust all safety measures and practices we have in place to keep everyone protected.”