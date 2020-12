CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A diner could see its doors closed.

Merry Ann’s in Champaign has been operating without a health permit since last week. The health department suspended its permit because people were eating inside.

Now, the restaurant is facing a hearing before the City.

City officials could decide to pull the food permit, too. It is illegal in Champaign to run a restaurant without both permits.

The hearing date has not been set yet.