MERIDIAN, Ill. (WCIA) — One school district reverted back to requiring masks after they were placed on probation by the State Board of Education.

Meridian School District amended their Back-to-School plan on August 9 to strongly recommend masks–instead of requiring them–which goes against the governor’s mandate.

Schools that do not follow State mask requirements could be at risk of losing funding. The District went back to requiring masks on Monday.