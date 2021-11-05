MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual food drive at a Macon County school had to be limited last year because of the pandemic, but now officials said they brought in their largest donation amount ever!

The drive is put on by the National Junior Honor Society at Meridian Middle School. It benefits the Blue Mound Food Pantry.

After collecting only cash donations last year because of COVID concerns, the organization brought back their full donation drive. “We raised over 4,879 donations–cash, food and toiletry items,” said Honor Society Advisor Mindy Deckard in a Facebook post.

School officials said this is the breakdown of the donation numbers:

7th Grade: 2,659 cans

8th Grade: 1,631 cans

6th Grade: 589 cans

The students were not only working to put food on families’ tables; they were also striving towards another goal. “The middle school students compete against each other for bragging rights and a movie day,” said Deckard. “This year, the seventh grade proved to be the champions–their heroes outlasted the villain eighth grade and sidekick sixth to take the food drive trophy.”



These photos show charts of donations for the 6th-8th grade teams at Meridian Middle School.

Deckard said they are proud of their students and the work they put into this drive.