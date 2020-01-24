1  of  2
Mentors need help paying for kids’ lunches

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group that mentors kids is looking for some help to pay for their lunches. 

East Central Illinois Youth For Christ meets with students during lunch hour four times a week. They also provide food for those students and use the time to mentor kids and get them involved in something positive. 

They are asking for donations of any amount to provide these meals. It costs around $200 for them to feeds these kids for one week. They are also welcome to people to donate by cooking a meal. 

To donate online, head here.

