Mentors are needed for one local program

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
GENERIC-SCHOOL-STUDENTS-CLA-jpg_20160225155351-159532

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The new year is coming, and many of you might be looking for ways to give back. January is mentoring month.

CU 1-to-1 is looking for mentors to help Champaign-Urbana students. Coordinators with the program said normally they have around 700 mentors. Right now they have 450.

Organizers said becoming a mentor in their program can change a child’s life.

“Students really need someone that they can talk to that’s not a person of authority. It’s just someone who is there in their corner to support them,” Jubal Croegaert, a volunteer and mentor coordinator, said.

If you want to sign up to volunteer, you can find more on their website here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story