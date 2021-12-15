Mentors are needed for one local program

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The new year is coming, and many of you might be looking for ways to give back. January is mentoring month.

CU 1-to-1 is looking for mentors to help Champaign-Urbana students. Coordinators with the program said normally they have around 700 mentors. Right now they have 450.

Organizers said becoming a mentor in their program can change a child’s life.

“Students really need someone that they can talk to that’s not a person of authority. It’s just someone who is there in their corner to support them,” Jubal Croegaert, a volunteer and mentor coordinator, said.

If you want to sign up to volunteer, you can find more on their website here.