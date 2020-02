DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Sherrod’s Independent Mentoring Program, Inc. started in 2002. They provide mentoring, academic advising, and mentorship for students in 5th grade to high school.

They also have a college outreach program. Last year the program started in Decatur.

Mentors meet with students monthly, go on empowerment trips, and provide help with career development. The leaders in the program are hoping to inspire the students to become future leaders in their communities.