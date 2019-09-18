Mental health wellness expo coming up

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A best-selling author, documentary filmmaker, award-winning speaker and mental health advocate will be speaking at the upcoming Hope Heals Expo. Kevin Hines has accomplished each of the aforementioned titles.

At 19, Kevin tried to take his own life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. The fall broke his body, but not his spirit. His story chronicles an extraordinary will to live mentally well in the face of mental illness.

The free mental health wellness expo is organized through a partnership of area schools and businesses.

Hope Heals Expo

Second Church of Christ

3350 East Voorhees Street, Danville

Thursday, October 3

6 – 8 pm

For more information, click here.