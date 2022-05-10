SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Mental health experts with Memorial Behavioral Health will be accessible 24/7 via a hotline to assist schools, police and members of the public who encounter a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to officials, The Mobile Crisis Response (MCR) expanded services to include assistance for both adults and children in Sangamon and Menard counties. Prior to the expansion, the program provided services to children covered by Medicaid who were experiencing mental health crisis.

The MCR team can be activated by calling 217-788-7070.

Through the hotline, callers obtain prompt telehealth or in-person response for any person experiencing a mental health crisis.

Once the MCR team is activated, mental health workers help connect those in crisis with community-based support, which can include outpatient behavioral health services, follow-up aftercare and help to navigate social services.

To learn more about mental health services and programs available through Memorial Behavioral Health, click HERE or call 217-525-1064.