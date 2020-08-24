Mental health center has soft reopening

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)- The Piatt County Mental Health Center held a soft reopening for their daily services.

COVID has made it tough on people with mental disabilities so, the center is looking forward to reopening.



Their program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities will allow for day training with safety precautions. Those participating in the program will have to go through an in-depth assessment before being cleared due to COVID guidelines. The developmental services director, Amy Dresback, says she sees how much support the program offers to people.



“Families depended on us, and you know for a lot of the individuals who we support, we are their family or their main support system. Lots of smiles, I mean everything has gone well, so we’re happy that everybody is back”, said Dresback. Daily learning activities that include socially distanced interactions will mostly be taking place outside in the community.