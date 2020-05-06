Mental health campaign provides support

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A mental health awareness campaign is gaining popularity on social media. The “5 on the 5” campaign was founded by Archie Messersmith-Bunting in Virginia. Now people from all over the world, including Central Illinois, are taking part.

To participate you pick up the phone, and call five people. Ask “how are you feeling?” Then encourage them to reach out to five others and do the same. After you finish, post a “#5onthe5” selfie on social media. The founder says sheltering in place took a toll on him emotionally, so he began to think of others.

“I began to think what about someone who is sheltering by themselves or feels isolated? I really wanted to put a spotlight back on the importance of the human connection and what it really means for us to take care of each other,” said Archie Messersmith-Bunting. He hopes people will be reminded on the 5th of every month to check on friends, loved ones, or people you haven’t heard from in a while.