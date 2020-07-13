Men’s slowpitch tournament to be held this weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District announced the Men’s Class D&E ASA State Slowpitch Tourney will be held this weekend.

Officials said it will take place July 17-19 at Rotary Park. There will be 40 teams from across the state that will compete in the double-elimination tournament. Games starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. on Saturday as well as Sunday.

Daily admission (cash only) is $12 per day, per car or $25 for an all-weekend pass. Social distancing restrictions will include a limit of 50 people per field and 20 percent of spectator capacity. Start times between games will be staggered to avoid large gatherings. Games will also be played on alternating fields when possible.

For more information, please call Tony Albertina at 429-3472 or 421-6642.