DECATUR, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Comptroller Susana Mendoza toured Decatur Tuesday, making stops at several key institutions across the city.

She stopped at Richland Community College to see the schools Enrich program in action. The program is designed to train people in certain trades and then connect them with employers.

Then she went to Crossing Health Center to see its telehealth pharmacy set up, which is designed to help people get access to the prescriptions they need.

Finally, she stopped at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center.

All three stops were meant to show the Comptroller how certain facilities and organizations across the city work, and how they utilize state dollars.