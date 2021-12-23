Menard County added to federal emergency disaster declaration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on Thursday that the federal government approved his request to add Menard County to the state’s emergency disaster declaration in response to the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado touched down a half-mile east of Atterberry, causing significant structural damage.

Menard County joins 13 other Illinois counties, including Coles, Effingham, Moultrie and Shelby Counties, to be approved under the federal emergency disaster declaration.

The disaster declaration provides financial aid under the FEMA Public Assistance program to local jurisdictions for up to 75% of eligible storm-related losses or costs.