Men sentenced for meth distribution

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Two men from Danville were sentenced to prison after both plead guilty to meth distribution charges in separate, unrelated cases.

Demaje Robinson-Potts was tried in federal court for distributing meth and fentanyl in September 2020 with his brother D’Vaughnte Robinson. Robinson-Potts plead guilty on Jan. 15 of this year and was sentenced to 108 months in prison. Robinson was previously sentenced to the same amount of time in prison as his brother.

At Robinson-Potts’ sentencing hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mihm emphasized the seriousness of the crime, noting that fentanyl is a “curse” on the community and that meth poses a significant danger to its users and the public. Judge Mihm also found Robinson-Potts responsible for a gun found in the brothers’ home after they were arrested.

Meanwhile, Norman Trimble was tried in state court for two counts of Methamphetamine Delivery, a Class 1 felony. He plead guilty on Tuesday and was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by a year of parole.

According to evidence presented by the prosecution, Trimble sold meth on multiple occasions in 2020 while under surveillance by law enforcement. When law enforcement later stopped Trimble in his car for a vehicle code violation, Trimble fled, throwing meth out the window in the process. Trimble was later arrested and had in his possession multiple items used in the sale of narcotics.

“I would like to thank the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Danville Police Department for their cooperation with each other in this investigation and their continued efforts to rid the county of drug dealers,” said Jacqueline Lacy, Vermilion County State’s Attorney.