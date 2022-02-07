Men sentenced for federal gun crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Three men from Springfield were sentenced in recent months for possessing guns as felons.

Eric Allison, Latayveon Wells and Donovan Hoover were sentenced to 18, 24 and 30 months in prison, respectively. All three will serve three years of parole after their release.

Allison, Wells and Hoover all pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

“Even one gun in the hands of someone who should not possess a weapon can lead to fatal consequences,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sierra Senor-Moore. “The collaboration between local and federal agencies as a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods is essential to reducing gun violence in our community.”

Project Safe Neighborhoods is a Department of Justice initiative aimed toward reducing violent crime.