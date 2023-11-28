SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men from St. Louis were arrested after a report of shots fired at the Red Roof Inn in Springfield.

At 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 27, the Springfield Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Singer Avenue and South Dirksen Parkway. Officers found security footage of someone leaving a room at the Red Roof Inn and firing several gun shots into the air.

Law enforcement then communicated with the room’s occupants, including 32-year-old Walter Geovanni Arteta-Gonzalez and 20-year-old Santos Fernando Zepeda-Arteta. In their investigation, police found two loaded guns on the premises that were reported stolen out of St. Louis: a Glock 19 pistol and a Springfield Armory Hellcat.

Police arrested both men in connection to possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm with no FOID. Arteta-Gonzalez was also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Both men are being held in the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charges by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.