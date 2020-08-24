Men arrested in connection to arson investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Jacksonville Police said two men were arrested in connection to an arson investigation.

In a news release, officers said the Jacksonville Fire Department was called to a house fire on August 14 near East Beecher Avenue and South Mauvaisterre Street. The firefighters were able to put out the fire. Investigators determined the fire was suspicious.

The Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office helped the police department with their investigation.

The investigation led to the arrest of 23-year-old Brandon N. Koch and 31-year-old Isaac S. Ballard-Crain. They were both charged with arson.

They are both being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.