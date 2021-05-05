Men accused of involvement in woman’s death await extradition

MOAPA VALLEY, Nev. (WCIA) — A man accused of killing his grandmother in Shelby County, Illinois appeared in Nevada court on Wednesday.

Clayton Anderson is charged with murdering Sherry Hubbartt. Thomas Miller is accused of helping cover it up.

Nevada law says they will not be extradited to Illinois until their cases there are closed. Officials said both men waived their preliminary hearing rights, so they are bound for district court in Las Vegas. They are expected back in court on May 20.

Sherry Hubbartt’s body was found in her Clarksburg home on April 18.