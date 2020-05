CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)-- Antibody tests are being used to learn more about COVID-19. It's a blood draw to find out if you have ever been exposed or infected with the virus. "In theory when you get infected with a virus, your body builds antibodies and the immunity can last depending on the virus or the infection," said Awais Vaid with Champaign Urbana Public Health District.

However, with COVID 19 there are still many uncertainties. "We don't know if it's going to provide any immunity which is a big discussion right now, and even if it provides immunity how long is that immunity going to last," said Vaid. CampusTown Urgent Care started antibody tests about three weeks ago. They say certain tests are better than others. "There has been a lot of bad publicity with some Chinese manufacturers that had been selling antibody tests and the reliability of those tests was very poor. We're not using those," said Thomas Pliura with CampusTown Urgent Care.