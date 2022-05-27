CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Memorial Stadium is getting a facelift. Crews are working right now, tearing out the old turf. There will be a new one in place for the upcoming football season.

But some of that old turf is going to be put to good use. The city is using it in their pop-up park in the Garden Hills neighborhood

“We’re gonna flatten it out, we’re gonna clean it up and hopefully create a kind of little soccer goal area that kids can run around this summer,” Rob Kowalski, Assistant Planning and Development Director, said. “So, it still needs more work, but it should be a nice little feature to what we’re trying to build here.”

That’s not the only thing going in there. They also have a basketball hoop and they plan on putting some playgrounds in.

The pop up park is still under construction, but he said they’ll have a ribbon cutting this summer.