Memorial Stadium announces updates

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Fighting Illini fans are certainly excited to get back in the stands as they face off against Nebraska on Saturday.

This will be the first time many fans will be coming back to Memorial Stadium after the Coronavirus hampered plans for college athletes here at home and across the nation, and even though the nearly 100-year-old venue has the same look, fans can expect a few small changes.

That includes cashless concessions and mobile ticketing!

Spectra Food Services General Manager John Hopple says 14 concession stands will have kiosks to order your favorite food or drinks.

“Kiosk Mode is something we think we can pull off successfully, and we think it’ll be a benefit for the customer once we do,” Hopple said.

Memorial Stadium can fit nearly 60,000 people in the stands.

From mobile ticketing to cashless concessions, organizers say they’re trying to really streamline the process and create an environment that’s safer and better for everyone.

“To have your tickets at your fingertips whenever you want allows people a lot of flexibility,” U of I Associate Athletic Director, Jason Heggemeyer, said.

Heggemeyer said he’s excited for mobile ticketing too.

“Some have been using mobile ticketing for the first time. Some will be doing it for the first time ever,” Heggemeyer said.

Despite the new streamlined technology, he’s reminding fans to be patient during the first game and give yourself plenty of time as workers also adjust to these changes.

“There’s a little bit of anxiety from some people. There’s a little bit of anxiety inside our office, but we’re really confident the system works really well, and it’s super convenient for people,” Heggemeyer said.

He says season ticketholders are able to get their tickets on the Fighting Illini App, and you can save that in your mobile wallet.

He also said you have the ability to give your tickets to other people if you’re not planning to use them.

All you do is select transfer in the app, enter your friend’s number, and it’ll send them a bar code that you can show at the stadium gates when you go to watch the game.