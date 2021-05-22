Memorial services for Officer Chris Oberheim announced

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department has released the details for the funeral and visitation services for fallen officer Chris Oberheim, who was fatally wounded in the line of duty on May 19, 2021.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 1-7 p.m. at the Maranatha Assembly of God, located at555 West Imboden Drive, Decatur, Illinois. A first responder walkthrough will begin at 6 p.m. The visitation is open to family, friends, invited guests, and first responders only.

Funeral services will beWednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Maranatha Assembly of God starting at 11 a.m. There is limited parking at the Maranatha Assembly of God. The overflow parking will be at Rotary Park, 2450 US 51, Decatur, Illinois, with shuttles to the church. The funeral service is open to family, friends, invited guests, and first responders only.

Interment will take place immediately following the funeral at the Monticello Cemetery, located at 968 Township Road, Monticello, Illinois. A procession of law enforcement vehicles will escort Officer Oberheim to his final resting place in Monticello, and the public is highly encouraged to line the route to show their support. Details of the route will be shared prior to the service.