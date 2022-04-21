SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The annual Illinois Peace Officers Memorial Service to honor law enforcement officers killed in Illinois in the line of duty, including ten who died in 2021, will be held on May 5

The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m., near the Illinois Peace Officer Memorial sculpture on the Illinois State Capitol grounds.

“This annual ceremony honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities,” said Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood. “Every man and woman in this difficult and dangerous profession knows the risks they face every time they put on the badge. This memorial service is a testament to those risks and to the selfless courage of the officers who laid down their lives to keep us safe.”

The ten officers killed in 2021 were Officer Gary Steven Hibbs (Chicago Heights Police Department), Senior Master Trooper Todd A. Hanneken (Illinois State Police), Lieutenant James J. Kouski Jr. (Hometown Police Department), Officer Allen Serta Giacchetti (Cook County Sheriff’s Police), Officer Christopher Neil Oberheim (Champaign Police Department), Officer Brian Russell Pierce Jr. (Brooklyn Police Department), Officer Ella Grace French (Chicago Police Department), Officer Tyler Nathaniel Timmins (Pontoon Beach Police Department), Deputy Sean Ian Riley (Wayne County Sheriff’s Office) and Sergeant Marlene R. Rittmanic (Bradley Police Department).

In addition, Officer Joseph T. Cappello III of the Melrose Park Police Department, who died on April 24, 2020, will also be recognized. His name had not yet been officially included on the memorial.

According to officials, the day’s observance will begin with the lineup of squad cars from around the state from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The procession will depart the fairgrounds at 8:30 a.m. and arrive at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 524 E. Lawrence, for a memorial church service at 9:30 a.m. The procession will then travel to the State Capitol for the 11 a.m. ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at the Illinois State Library across the street from the Capitol in case of inclement weather.