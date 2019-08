SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A memorial service for U of I Scholar YingYing Zhang will be this Friday. It will be at the First Baptist Church at 1 p.m. The service will be open to the public.

It was originally scheduled for Monday, but was postponed. Details could be released Wednesday regarding the possibility of Zhang’s remains being in a landfill in Vermilion County.

Brendt Christensen was sentenced to life in prison for her murder.