Memorial ride honors fallen officers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a special memorial ride made its way through the Capitol City on Tuesday morning.

The first annual End of Watch (EOW) Ride to Remember rode to the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation Memorial Park. Motorcyclists recognizing four fallen ISP troopers that died in 2019. “Last year was a devastating time for the Illinois State Police family,” said ISP District 9 Commander Captain John Price. “The tragic loss of our four heroes will never be forgotten, thanks in part to organizations like the End of Watch Ride to Remember. We hope people understand the sacrifices Troopers, Deputies and Police Officers go through on a daily basis in order to keep communities safe.”

The ride honored Trooper Christopher Lambert (EOW – Jan. 12, 2019); Trooper Brooke Jones-Story (EOW – March 28, 2019); Trooper Gerald “Jerry” Ellis (EOW – March 30, 2019); Trooper Nicholas Hopkins (EOW – Aug. 23, 2019). The ride also honored McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner (EOW – March 7, 2019) on Monday and they will recognize Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Chisum (EOW – June 25, 2019) on Thursday.