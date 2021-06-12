Memorial ride held for Officer Oberheim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Hundreds gathered outside of the Champaign Police Department on Saturday morning to honor the life of former police officer Chris Oberheim. The crowd paid its respects before setting out to ride in his honor.

Organizers of the ride said they wanted to show just how much they support and appreciate first responders.

Amber Oberheim, who is Chris Oberheim’s widow, spoke before the ride started. She said its been the most difficult month her family has had to go through, but that it’s moments like these that keep the Oberheim family going strong.

“The outpouring of love and support from our communities has been incredible,” Oberheim said. “This is what has kept us upright and forward, each and every day.”

As bikers took off on their ride to Monticello, Oberheim announced she would start a new non-profit, Peacemaker Project 703, dedicated to organizing for police officers.