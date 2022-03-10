CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Ross Booker wasn’t only a tow truck driver. He was also a St. Joe volunteer firefighter, and tow truck companies across the state, and across the country want to honor him.

They all want to do something to support the 20-year old’s family. Crews did that the night after he was hit and killed in Champaign while cleaning up an accident.

Now services have been set for this Saturday, and the company he was working for, Tatman’s Towing, and several others, want to pay tribute to one of their own.

“It’s so important, because we need to make awareness to get people to move over and slow down. This is our work zone, and we don’t have these tragedies here. This is the first fatality from a tow company in this area, and we just need to make people aware that we’re out here working,” Jim Hampton, the owner, said.

The procession will start at the Savoy Wal-Mart and go all the way to St. Joseph where his services will be.

Hampton said this is a tragedy that should have never happened, and he’s making a plea to everyone. If you see a tow truck, an emergency vehicle, even a construction worker on the side of the road, get over and slow down. He said they all want to make it home to their families.