SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One group of central Illinois hospitals has announced they are implementing visitor restrictions.

Memorial Health announced Tuesday they are limiting two visitors per patient at their hospitals in an effort to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses. Those visitors must be 18 years or older and show no signs of illness.

Memorial Health is following the Illinois Department of Public Health’s recommendations for hospitals. The restrictions apply to all five hospitals in Springfield, Jacksonville, Decatur, Lincoln and Taylorville, but not any outpatient locations.

IDPH recommends washing hands frequently, getting all vaccinations, and covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to minimize the spread of respiratory illness.

For additional information about respiratory illnesses, including symptoms and prevention, visit the CDC website.

This is a developing story that will be updated. We are reaching out to other hospitals on their plans for visitor access as well.